BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 3,919 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Sept. 11, there have been 27,777 total breakthrough cases, up from the 23,858 cases that were reported on Sept. 4, new data shows.

There have also been 194 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 162 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials also reported 61 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, up from a previous mark of 762.

Data obtained earlier this summer showed that nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 breakthrough deaths in Massachusetts have been among vaccinated residents with at least one underlying condition and their average age was 82.5.

Massachusetts’ high vaccination rate among people over the age of 18 has been critical in keeping hospitalization numbers low, despite the ongoing surge in case counts, officials said.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,534,825, public health data shows.

