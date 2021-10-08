BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,583 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 768,466 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,358 deaths.

There are currently 562 people hospitalized due to the virus and 147 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.80 percent, down from a rate of 1.84 percent that was reported Thursday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported reported 3,741 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Most of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,656,806, public health data shows.

