BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 1,848 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 821,150 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,806 deaths.

There are currently 599 people hospitalized due to the virus and 124 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.61 percent, up from a rate of 2,32 percent that was reported on Monday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 5,300 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,813,177, public health data shows.

