BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 5,170 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked down slightly to 4.94 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 865,450 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,047 deaths.

There are currently 989 people hospitalized due to the virus and 206 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 5.14 percent on Wednesday, along with 4,838 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 6,600 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,883,161, public health data shows.

A total of 1,169,799 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

