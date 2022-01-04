BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 16,621 new COVID-19 cases and 94 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate jumped to 21.62 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,107,768 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,954 deaths.

There are currently 2,372 people hospitalized due to the virus and 441 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 19.87 percent on Monday, along with 31,184 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 45,029 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 88 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,097,188, public health data shows.

A total of 2,162,522 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

