BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 17,802 new COVID-19 cases and 116 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate reached 22.78 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,264,925 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,275 deaths.

There are currently 2,970 people hospitalized due to the virus and 462 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 22.39 percent on Monday, along with 60,986 COVID-19 cases from the weekend.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 82,466 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 112 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,132,780, public health data shows.

A total of 2,353,623 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

