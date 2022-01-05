Former House Minority Leader Fran Marini died on Sunday and was remembered during Wednesday’s opening gathering of the House for the 2022 session. He was 72.

Marini lived in Hanson while serving in the House from 1995 until 2002 and served as GOP leader while the House was under the oversight of former Speaker Thomas Finneran.

House Speaker Ron Mariano of Quincy and Rep. Josh Cutler of Duxbury paid homage to Marini on Wednesday, with Cutler saying he would be remembered for “his wit, his wardrobe and his wisdom.”

Marini left the House in 2002 after former Gov. Jane Swift nominated him for a district court judgeship.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.