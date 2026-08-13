BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey Thursday announced new actions cracking down on the sale of kratom products, including an emergency order restricting the sale of the drug across the state.

Kratom is a leafy plant native to Southeast Asia which is sometimes taken to relieve pain or boost mood. The active compounds in the plant are typically extracted and sold at smoke shops and convenience stores in the form of pills, powders, gummies, or drinks. Healey said the products are largely unregulated and can vary significantly in their in their potency and ingredients, making it difficult for consumers to know what they are purchasing or the potential health risks.

On Thursday, Healey announced a new series of actions to restrict the sale of kratom in the Commonwealth, and raise awareness about the drug’s potential risks.

“Kratom is something that we know to be, and our own department of health has now determined, to be dangerous, addictive, and sadly sometimes deadly,” Healey said.

“Those are compounds that act on opioid receptors, and are even more potent than morphine,” said Dr. Cornel Stanciu, Director of Addiction Services at New Hampshire Hospital.

Massachusetts lawmakers said the drug has been associated with a range of health effects including seizures, hallucinations, physical dependence, and withdrawl symptoms similar to opioid withdrawl.

“Kratom also carries a risk of overdose, particularly when highly potent products are used, products contain unknown substances, or it is combined with opioids, alcohol, benzodiazepines or other sedatives. While uncommon, kratom-related deaths have been reported, particularly when kratom is used with other substances or by people with underlying health conditions,” Healey’s Office said in a statement.

“It’s the wild west. It really is an unregulated market with products that can cause severe harm,” Stanciu said.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD, has issued an emergency order temporarily placing all forms of kratom into Schedule I, the drug class with the highest potential for abuse, which also includes heroin and LSD. The order will take effect after a 14-day notice period, and remain in effect for up to one year, Healey said.

In a statement, Cheryl Sbarra, Executive Director, Massachusetts Association of Health Boards said, “Until now, kratom products were largely unregulated in Massachusetts. We are increasingly concerned about their use, especially among young people, because these products are readily available in convenience stores across the Commonwealth. The Governor’s action today will help protect residents—particularly young people—from the effects of these unregulated, hallucinogenic products.”

Some communities across the state have already taken steps to regular kratom. Foxboro is one of more than a dozen cities and towns with its own kratom ban in place.

Healey said she hopes that by taking action statewide, more lives will be saved.

“Parents shouldn’t be afraid their kids are going to walk into a convenience store and buy something that looks harmless, that later they ingest, or use with other substances that leaves them in really bad shape,” she said.

Healey said at least 100 deaths have been tied to kratom over the last six years in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)