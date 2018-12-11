Mass. lawmakers grill natural gas execs after September explosions

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Massachusetts lawmakers criticized natural gas companies, including Columbia Gas, for increasingly using outside contractors for pipeline work while cutting back on staff.

Lawmakers at Tuesday’s Statehouse hearing also questioned the independence of a consulting company Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has hired in the wake of September’s natural gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley.

Canadian firm Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems is evaluating gas utility safety statewide but Sen. Michael Barrett says the firm is “part and parcel” of the industry.

Tuesday’s hearing was focused on the safety of Massachusetts’ natural gas systems generally and not the September disaster specifically.

The Sept. 13 explosions in Andover, Lawrence and North Andover killed one teen, injured about two dozen others, damaged more than 100 structures and left thousands without heat or hot water.

The pressure in natural gas pipelines prior to the series of explosions and fires was found to be 12 times higher than it should have been.

