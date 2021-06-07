(WHDH) — A Massachusetts man was arrested in Hawaii for violating the state’s COVID-19 travel restrictions on Friday.

Charles Lonchiadis, 51, arrived in Maui from Los Angeles, California, without having a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, nor did he have approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine, according to Maui police.

He is facing a charge of violation of the rules and orders of the travel quarantine.

Authorities say Lonchiadis volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Oahu after being processed at the Wailuku police station.

