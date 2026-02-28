LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lawrence, Massachusetts man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in the breakdown lane on I-93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a person struck on I-93 southbound at Exit 5 determined a 40-year-old Lawrence man had been struck by a Chevrolet Malibu, according to state police. He was taken by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Evan Puopolo at (603) 451-9784.

