WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed near a construction zone on the Mass Pike in Westboro Monday night.

Three westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were shut down for hours; all lanes were reopened before the morning commute.

The crash caused significant delays in the area. One car was seen on the road nearby with major damage.

Sources said no one was hurt.

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