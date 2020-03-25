Mass. Rep Day tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Representative Michael Day has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is self-quarantining, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Day, who serves Stoneham and Winchester, said his results came back positive on Monday but that he first began feeling symptomatic on March 12 and began running a low-grade temperature over the course of the following five days.

Day said that he self-quarantined, called his physician, and the Lawrence General Hotline who all confirmed his symptoms were consistent with the virus, however, he said he was initially not eligible to be tested because he had not traveled nor did he know of anyone who had tested positive.

Once a case had been reported at the State House on March 17, Day said he was eligible to be tested.

“I am deeply appreciative and thankful for the work being done by our health care professionals and our government officials throughout this pandemic,” he said.

He confirmed that he has been symptom-free for a week and that his quarantine protocol will end on Thursday though he has decided to extend it for the safety of his family.

