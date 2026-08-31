BOSTON (WHDH) - Candidates for Massachusetts Senate and Massachusetts Governor are making their final campaign pushes ahead of Tuesday’s statewide primaries.

Incumbent Senator Ed Markey and his challenger, Congressman Seth Moulton, are making their pitches to voters at events across the state.

Moulton has served as the Representative for Massachusetts 6th District since 2015.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm for people to do something about their democracy. Seven our of 10 Democrats in Massachussetts are frustrated with Demorcratic leadership in Washington and they want change,” Moulton said.

Markey has served 50 years in Congress, first as a United States Congressman before he was elected to the Senate in 2013.

“And in this Senate race, you have a fundamental choice to make a choice between progressive values or the status quo,” Markey said.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Republican John Deaton in November.

For Governor, Republicans Brian Shortsleeve and Mike Minogue are both vying for their party’s nomination. Shortsleeve is a United States Marine veteran who worked with former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s Administration to overhaul the MBTA. Minogue is a United States Army veteran and businessman.

The winner of the primary will face Governor Maura Healey in November.

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