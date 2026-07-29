NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Senate Wednesday passed a bill that would let the state seize control of Norwood Hospital, creating a pathway for the facility that has been sitting empty for years to reopen.

According to the Norwood Hospital community committee, Bill H.5553 authorizes the Commonwealth to acquire the 800 Washington Street site through eminent domain as it searches for a new owner. The bill also allows the state to “transfer the property to the Department of Public Health, which can then convey or lease the site to a qualified, non-profit healthcare operator.”

The bill had previously unanimously passed in the Massachusetts House on July 1.

In a statement, the Town of Norwood praised the decision, writing in part, “This is a testament to the strength, persistence, and unity of this community, our region, and the Commonwealth. For years, this effort has asked a great deal of many people. It has required patience in moments of uncertainty, resolve in the face of setbacks, and, above all, a belief that Norwood could see this through.

Most importantly, this moment belongs to the residents of Norwood and the entire region. To those who never lost faith in the possibility of a better outcome—you carried this forward. Your voices mattered. Your resilience mattered. And your belief in your community made a difference.”

Norwood Hospital was destroyed in a massive flood in 2020. Efforts to rebuild the hospital stopped in 2024 when Steward Healthcare, who owned the property at the time, filed for bankruptcy.

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