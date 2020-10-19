Mass. to send emergency coronavirus alerts to phones on Monday evening

The state will send alerts to phones in Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Framingham, Winthrop and Worcester on Monday evening to warn of persistently high COVID-19 risks there.

In a statement from the COVID-19 Command Center, the state said some phones in neighboring towns may also receive the wireless emergency alerts.

The alerts will be sent between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will say: “MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19.”

The Baker administration said the alerts are part of a broader campaign that includes field teams, paid advertising and other communications to remind residents that the pandemic is not over.

