NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts-based cannabis operator has unveiled the “world’s largest” pot brownie in honor of National Brownie Day on Wednesday.

MariMed, of Norwood, celebrated the launch of its new brand, “Bubby’s Baked,” by creating a larger-than-life version of their new soft-baked brownie bites that is believed to be the world’s largest THC-infused brownie ever made, the multi-state company said.

The gigantic brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and 15 inches tall, weighs a whopping 850 pounds, and contains 20,000 mg of THC, according to MariMed’s craft confectioners.

Bubby’s Baked new line of soft, chewy edible bites are available throughout Massachusetts, including at MariMed’s Panacea dispensary in Middleborough.

MariMed says the bites are made from scratch in small batches, and infused with precision-dosed, full spectrum cannabis. They come in three classic confectionery recipes including brownie, chocolate chip, and snickerdoodle.

“For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles. Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times,” MariMed Chief Product Officer and SVP/Sales Ryan Crandall said.

Each Bubby’s single-serving bite contains 5mg of THC in Massachusetts in compliance with state regulations.

