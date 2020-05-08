Massachusetts Dental Society giving out personal protective equipment to dentists in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Dental Society will be distributing 850 packages of personal protective equipment to dentists at no cost in Southborough on Friday.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has allocated a limited supply of PPE for MDS members as dental practices begin to prepare to reopen.

Each dentist will receive N95 masks, face shields, bootie covers, bouffant cap, and sanitizing products, including Lysol disinfecting spray, hand sanitizer, liquid hand soap and Oxivir wipes.

Local and eligible dentists can collect their equipment at 2 Willow Street from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

