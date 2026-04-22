LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old West Roxbury man who went missing while hiking over the weekend was found dead Tuesday night in Lincoln, New Hampshire, officials said.

Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, New Hampshire Fish and Game were alerted by family that Kent Wood had gone missing while hiking in Franconia Notch. Wood had driven to the Lafayette Campground in Lincoln on Friday to camp and hike for the weekend. He started hiking Saturday morning with warm temperatures and clear skies. The last contact family or friends had with Kent was on Saturday afternoon.

While gathering information on where to search, rescuers learned that Kent was prepared for warmer conditions and not the 3-5 inches of snow that had fallen between Sunday and Monday in the Franconia Notch area. A search effort was started on Tuesday morning to locate him.

Search teams from New Hampshire Fish and Game, PEMI Valley Search and Rescue and the Army National Guard Helicopter were deployed to search in and around the Lonesome Lake and Kinsman Pond area.

At 7:41 p.m., Conservation Officers found him dead about 5.5 miles from his vehicle on a remote section of the Kinsman Pond Trail in Lincoln.

Rescuers then carried him out to the trailhead, arriving at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday.

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