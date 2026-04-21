CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police responded to a reported threat made against a school bus dropping off children at a daycare Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8 a.m., police said they responded to 90 Chestnut Street and found a man armed with two knives. Police said there were three children on the bus at the time who were about to be dropped off at daycare. The bus driver continued down the street and alerted police.

As officers approached the man, they said he went back into his apartment.

“Our officers observed the gentleman, at that time he was armed with two knives,” Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said. “They confronted on the doorway of 90 Chestnut Street where he made menacing gestures, threatening gestures, and retreated into his apartment.”

Police said the suspect lives next door to the daycare, and neighbors are familiar with him.

“Swearing, threats, practically anything. Like a crazy person would act,” said Arily Martos, a neighbor.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for nearby homes as a precaution and the daycare was evacuated. That order has since been lifted and all roads in the area have been reopened.

Metro SWAT and a police negotiator arrived on the scene as well as other resources to resolve the situation. The situation was resolved peacefully after about an hour of negotiations, and the man left his apartment without incident.

“He really wanted to see an FBI badge,” Houghton said. “Thankfully the officers there in Chelsea they came quickly, and the minute he saw the FBI vest he surrendered to the officers.”

The man was taken into custody and taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston for an evaluation. Police have not released his name at this time.

Houghton said it is being handled as a mental health case at this time, but criminal charges are expected to follow.

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