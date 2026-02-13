BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is launching an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for the state work force.

Governor Maura Healey announced on Friday that ChatGPT will be available to all state workers.

Massachusetts will be the first state to adopt AI throughout an entire branch of government.

State officials believe that the chat bot will help improve governance throughout the state and that the state is leading the way in the new AI age.

