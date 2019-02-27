Massachusetts lawmakers press Cohen during testimony

Two Massachusetts lawmakers got the chance to question Michael Cohen during his testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Freshman Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and South Boston’s Stephen Lynch probed Cohen’s knowledge of the president’s alleged misdeeds.

“I don’t think my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are afraid that you’re going to lie, I think they’re afraid that you’re going to tell the truth,” Lynch told Cohen.

Lynch asked Cohen how much he kept the president and his family updated on the ongoing Moscow Trump Tower project during the 2016 campaign while President Trump was saying his dealings with Russia were done.

Lynch said he believes Cohen’s testimony has been informative for Americans.

“People are better informed. They can now judge,” Lynch said. “They’ve been hearing horrible stories about Mr. Cohen and, I think, there he was.”

Pressley asked Cohen about President Trump overpaying for his own portrait using money from his own charity. Pressley also pressed Cohen on the subject of racism when Republicans said they never saw the racism in President Trump that Cohen alleged.

“This is not about a partisan pursuit here,” Pressley said. “We are demonstrating patriotism, this is about what is right and just for the American people.”

Lynch told 7News that he does not believe Wednesday’s testimony needed to be a game changer. He instead said it is just one more step in a long process.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)