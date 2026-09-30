BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox manager Chad Tracy summed it up succinctly after his team’s ugly game one loss in New York to the Yankees. The Sox fell to the Yankees 9-0.

“Now you have to win two in a row, so you gotta be aggressive and try to win as many moments as you can, because we gotta win two games in a row now to keep the season alive,” Tracy said.

It was a disappointing night in the Bronx, and it ended early for Roman Anthony. He was removed in the 6th inning after aggravating a right-hand injury he suffered earlier this season that limited him to 55 games.

“He took a check swing and then another swing, and his hand flared up on him,” Tracy said. “It got uncomfortable, so we had to make a move there. We’ll see what the next steps are, but yeah, it was difficult.”

The Red Sox were pushed to the brink of elimination by a pair of Massachusetts products, with Cohasset’s Ben Rice homering twice, driving in six runs, and Walpole’s Cam Schlittler striking out 10 over 6.1 dominant shutout innings.

“Cam was obviously awfully good, you know, the fastball shapes are well-documented, he’s throwing hard,” Tracy said. “He also had a good curveball today that, you know, is there, but he used it a little bit more often. He landed it if he wanted to for strikes. He was able to get it beneath for swings and misses; he just, he had really good stuff.”

With their backs against the wall, Sonny Gray will be getting the ball in game two Wednesday night. Tracy likes his team’s chances of forcing a deciding game three.

“You know, anytime he’s out there, we feel good about it,” Tracy said. “But having him out there tomorrow, obviously the season’s on the line for us, and he can handle that.”

In game two for the Yankees, lefty Max Fried is set to take the hill.

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