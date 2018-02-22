Massachusetts officials skeptical of safe injection sites

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh say they remain skeptical of so-called safe injection sites where people can take illegal drugs under medical supervision.

The Republican governor said Thursday at a forum hosted by The Washington Post that state officials are planning to visit Vancouver, Canada, soon to see the idea in action, but he’s seen little evidence that such facilities can lead people to substance abuse treatment.

The Democratic mayor adds he’s concerned the sites would become havens for drug dealers.

Safe injection sites are illegal under U.S. federal law, but states and cities are exploring the idea.

A Boston nonprofit already operates a facility where drug users can ride out their high – but not inject their drugs – under medical supervision.

