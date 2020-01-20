BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the most educated state in the nation, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The financial advisory website analyzed several key factors in compiling its rankings, including educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

The Bay State received a total score of 81.84, placing first in the educational attainment rank and the quality of education rank.

The study found that Massachusetts has the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders, the highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders, and the second-highest average university quality.

Maryland came in as the second most educated state, followed by Colorado, Vermont and Connecticut.

