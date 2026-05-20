BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police are making major changes to its training academy in the wake of the death of recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia back in 2024.

An independent investigation ordered by the governor provided its report.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police underwent a comprehensive study of the training procedures and released a 110-page report. The study said the academy complied with state requirements but failed in many aspects.

Investigators found that “stress training” was overwhelmingly punitive at the facility in New Braintree, leading to psychological stress, self-doubt, and disengagement among recruits. In 2023, 50% of Fall recruits dropped out.

According to State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble, there will be no more boxing during cadet training, and a class of recruits who were supposed to undergo training next month will have to wait.

“We will permanently end boxing and any head strike activities. We will be establishing a new civilian academy director of training, who will work alongside our commandant, the sworn commandant of the academy,” Noble said. “Additionally, we will be developing a balanced stress training curriculum.”

Noble added that there will be enhanced standards for recruits hoping to enter the academy, which should cut down attrition rates. 22 critical changes must be in place before he green-lights the 93rd training class to begin, which he hopes will happen in the fall.

Delgado-Garcia was punched repeatedly in the head during boxing training and suffered a brain bleed that led to his death.

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