WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper was indicted on sexual assault charges Thursday morning, relating to an incident that happened in August 2024.

Terrence Kent was indicted by a Middlesex grand jury on bribery and indecent assault and battery charges.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, on August 24, around 4 p.m., the victim was parked in Brighton near Soldiers Field Road when Kent used his state police cruiser to block him from leaving.

Officials say when the victim asked Kent to move, Kent told the victim his car registration and insurance had expired and his car needed to be towed.

Officials say Kent told the victim to meet him at the Lexington Department of Transportation, where he then asked him to perform sexual acts in exchange for not having his car towed.

Kent was suspended without pay last November following a duty status hearing.

Kent pleaded not guilty.

