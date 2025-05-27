NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - MassDOT announced lane closures to the Massachusetts Pike this weekend as crews prepare to demolish the I-90 bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions between exits 123 and 125 in Newton and Weston. Officials are asking the public to avoid travel in the area over the weekend.

“This is going to be a very intense period, so again, this is — although short — a very intense period of construction and it will cause some traffic impacts,” said Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT highway administrator.

“Two-thirds reduction on the turnpike with the kind of volumes that we get on this road, which is about 100,000 vehicles a day even on the weekends, are going to cause some major impact,” he continued.

The road closures are slated to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday. The lanes are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

