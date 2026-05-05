WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a scrap yard in Wesport that shut down part of Route 6 Monday, officials said.

The fire sparked at Mid City Scrap on State Road just before 5 p.m., sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. Fire crews from several companies have been working for hours to contain the flames.

Route 6 is closed in both directions between Route 88 and Gifford Road. Westport police are on scene directing traffic away from the area.

Officials have not said the cause of the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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