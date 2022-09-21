BOSTON (WHDH) - Back Bay Logan Express service will ride again this fall, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority.

Massport announced that, starting on Monday, Oct. 3, service will resume after stopping due to lack of ridership during the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to relaunch the Back Bay Logan Express and we thank our passengers for their patience during the closure,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland in a statement. “Massport is committed to offering cost-effective, environmentally friendly and efficient modes of transportation to and from the airport. Logan Express is a popular option that helps save time and money for traveling individuals and families.”

In a press release, the port authority said a ride from Boston’s Back Bay to Logan Airport will cost $3, with service from Logan to the Back Bay being free. Riders will also be issued a “Ticket to Skip” that will allow access to the front of the TSA security checkpoint line.

Additional information provided Massport included fast facts, such as how:

The Back Bay LEX buses are scheduled every 30 minutes daily

The starting point for the bus route is across from Back Bay Station on Dartmouth Street, with an additional stop in front of Prudential Center on Boylston Street

Trips leaving Back Bay Station run from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Trips leaving Logan Airport run from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets will be sold on online beginning Oct. 2 at www.loganexpress.com and on the bus beginning Oct 3

Additional information on the Logan Express can be found here.

