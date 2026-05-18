FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is gearing up for the launch of the nation’s first remote terminal in Framingham, which will allow some willing passengers to skip long security lines at Boston’s Logan Aiport.

Beginning June 1, 2026, at the Logan Express stop in Framingham, Massport said passengers can check in for their flights, drop off their bags, and go through security before boarding the bus that takes them to Logan Airport.

“You’ll be able to take care of all your security needs here prior to getting to the airport. When you get to the airport it will be straight to your gate,” said Pete Howe, Deputy Director of Roadway Management at Massport.

Currently, only JetBlue and Delta airlines flights will be able to use the remote terminal.

Massport said it hopes the new option will make traveling less stressful, and it takes some of the burden off of the roads and check-in operations at Logan Airport.

Some Logan Express passengers said they are liking the idea.

“That sounds like an excellent idea since I had a tough time leaving New Orleans. I almost missed my flight because of TSA,” said a Logan Express passenger.

The first-of-its-kind pilot program offering fully remote check-in is taking bookings for flights beginning June 1. Tickets for the bus ride are $9 each way, and parking at the Framingham Logan Express lot is $7 per day.

If the idea grows in popularity, Massport said it may expand the program to other Logan Express locations including Braintree.

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