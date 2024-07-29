BOSTON (WHDH) - Matt Damon and Casey Affleck told 7NEWS about their upcoming movie ‘The Instigators’ before their appearance at Fenway Park, where the duo tossed out the ceremonial first pitch.

Damon and Affleck will star in the movie that will be released next week and features scenes filmed across the city, including at Bova’s Bakery in the North End, which closed for the first time in decades so the scenes could be shot.

“Every time I come here, it’s like a dream come true, revisiting my childhood fantasies,” Affleck said of being on the field at Fenway.

“We shot in a few areas around the park, in the warning track area,” Damon said of the film. “It’s got a lot of cool Boston landmarks, I think. I think it’s got a Boston sensibility, so I think people from here will dig it. I hope everyone else will too.”

The Instigators will premier in Apple TV on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)