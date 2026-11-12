BOSTON (WHDH) - Matthew Farwell plans to ask a federal judge to acquit him or order a new trial.

Farwell is requesting additional time to file the motions. His defense says the case is complex and they need the final trial transcripts to prepare their arguments.

On Tuesday, the former Stoughton Police Officer was convicted by a jury of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child.

Federal prosecutors said Farwell killed Birchmore to cover their sexual relationship that investigators say started when she was 15.

Farwell’s defense argued that Birchmore took her own life.

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