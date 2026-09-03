MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Town of Maynard has issued a State of Water Emergency for the next five days and has temporarily banned outdoor water use after a major water break Thursday, Town Administrator Greg Johnson announced.

The break occurred at the Summer Hill Glenn complex on Thomas Street. The Maynard Department of Public Works (DPW) said it caused the Town’s water storage tanks to lose approximately 33 percent of their water.

DPW workers began investigating after they were alerted that water levels in the storage tanks were dropping. Crews shut off valves to isolate and stop the leak, but approximately 1.5 million gallons of water were lost from the system before the break was isolated, Johnson said.

Johnson said the area where the break occurred was inspected two weeks prior, and no leaks were detected at that time.

During the emergency, residents are prohibited from using water outdoors, and are asked to reduce their use of nonessential potable water, Johnson said. He said essential uses include cooking, consumption, and limited bathing and laundry.

“If community members comply with the ban and conserve, the Town estimates the water supply will return to normal within days, but without sufficient compliance, restoring the Town’s water supply could take longer,” Johnson said in a statement.

The Town said some residents may experience low water pressure or discolored water as the system recovers, but Town water remains safe to drink.

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