MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Maynard public school district is investigating after Maynard High School was hit with hate symbols.

In two incidents this week, students found antisemitic graffiti and reported it to teachers.

In a statement, the Maynard superintendent Brian Haas said, in part: “We are taking this matter extremely seriously. Hate speech and antisemitism will not be tolerated in our schools.”

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