BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appointed Rodney Marshall as the new commissioner of the Boston Fire Department Thursday morning.

Marshall, a Dorchester native, has worked with the department for over 30 years and is the first black fire commissioner in the city’s history.

“I want city kids, kids from every neighborhood to be able to walk in, see the trucks, see the fire fighters and be able to experience the wonder and excitement of seeing this job up close and I hope that someday one of those kids that will visit a house in either Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, East Boston, brighton, one of those same kids will be up on this stage replacing me as fire commissioner,” Marshall said.

Marshall is set to be sworn in later this month.

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