BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston fire commissioner will give an update Wednesday on a fire that claimed the life of a Boston firefighter.

Robert Kilduff Jr. was killed in May.

He was a 24-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department and a Marine Corps veteran.

Kilduff fell from a window while fighting a fire at a triple decker in Dorchester.

He died at the hospital.

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