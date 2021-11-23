BOSTON (WHDH) - Three…two…one…Believe!

The Macy’s in Downtown Crossing continued on with its annual tradition and lit its iconic Christmas tree on Tuesday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was joined by Ella, a 7-year-old Make-A-Wish child from Wilmington. Together they lit the special tree to kick off Macy’s “Believe” campaign.

For every letter sent to Santa, online or dropped off at a Macy’s store, the company will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)