BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu and other Boston city officials spoke about the incoming nor’easter headed to the area Friday morning.

“Our top priority is for everyone to stay safe,” Wu said. “Please, please stay off the roads during the storm as it comes on. Take public transit if you need to go out and get somewhere. And if you absolutely need to be out on the roads, do so with caution and pay extra attention to pedestrians, commuters, and other vehicles.

Residents are also advised to stay away from any downed wires if they see any during the incoming storm and to alert authorities.

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