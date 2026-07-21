BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu released a new draft plan to protect the city from extreme weather.

The city said one-sixth of the city is built on filled tidelands and is in danger of flooding.

The $10 billion plan consists of 20 projects that would close up to 16 miles of the city’s coastline and would allow the city to receive up to 65 percent of construction costs from the federal government.

Wu said she hopes this will help preserve Boston into the future.

The study will be open for public comment until mid-September before being finalized.

Work is expected to be completed by 2028.

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