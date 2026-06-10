BOSTON (WHDH) - The French national football team arrived at their hotel in Boston to an excited crowd of hundreds of fans clamoring for photos and autographs Wednesday afternoon ahead of the World Cup.

The team first touched down at Logan Airport before taking a bus to the Four Seasons Boston, where they will be staying for the duration of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappé was among those players who stopped to pose for pictures, and sign shirts, soccer balls, and other memorabilia. The 27-year-old is captain of the France national team and regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Fans of the team were giddy to get a glimpse at the star athlete.

“It was amazing. Mbappé is a very nice player, I really like him,” one fan told 7NEWS outside the hotel. “I’m a student here but I had the chance to come here to see the French national team so it was an amazing day. I will remember this day for all my life. It’s amazing.”

“Mbappé was going through the line, giving signatures, photos, he came through, he finally came to me and he signed it,” another fan said. “It was crazy. I never thought I’d be that close to him. Never thought I’d be that close to him in my life. I’m shivering.”

“Seeing them here in Boston playing the World Cup is something that’s very exceptional. To see them in front of you, I couldn’t describe this feeling,” another fan said.

The French national team will gather for their first practice at Bentley University Thursday at 3 p.m.

Their first match will be on June 16 against Senegal at MetLife Stadium, which is being designated as New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup. They will also face off against Norway on June 26 in Foxboro at Boston Stadium.

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