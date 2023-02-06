CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA’s Alewife station is closed Monday and could remain closed all week as crews work to repair the damage caused by an “intentional” crash on the top level of the parking garage that left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash with injury on Saturday found a vehicle hanging over the edge, according to a post on the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The crash caused a cement slab to crash through the ceiling of the station and down onto the floor below. One person who was in the lobby at the time suffered minor injuries.

On Sunday, crews removed a 10,000 pound concrete barrier from the roof. They are now conducting a structural evaluation of the roof’s integrity.

The MBTA said the Alewife garage will reopen once they have created a safe, accessible path between the garage and busway. Drivers with cars already parked there are allowed to retrieve them, but everyone else is asked to seek alternate parking sites.

Shuttle buses have replaced service between Alewife and Davis while crews work to repair the damage.

Alewife Garage will remain closed through at least Monday, and garage users should seek alternate parking sites. Drivers with cars already parked may retrieve them. We'll only reopen the garage after we've created a safe, accessible path of travel between the garage and busway. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 5, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)