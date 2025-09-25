The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has approved new fines for drivers who block bus lanes.

The new ticketing system will rely on cameras mounted on buses or at bus stops.

The cameras will scan license plates and the driver will be mailed a ticket.

Governor Maura Healey signed off on the legislation in January and the T plans to start issuing fines next year.

Enforcement will begin on the Silver Line and expand from there.

A first violation will be $25, a second violation will be $50, a third violation will be $100, and a fourth violation will be $125.

Drivers parked in front of a bus stop will be fined $100.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)