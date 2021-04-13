BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that the parking garages at Braintree and Quincy Adams stations will reopen to customers on April 20.

Both garages have been closed since Oct. 5, 2020, to allow for accelerated infrastructure work to take place while ridership was reduced during the pandemic, according to the MBTA.

The Quincy Adams Garage will have 500 available parking spaces, while the Braintree Garage will have 350 available parking space.

Infrastructure improvement work will continue to take place at each garage following their reopening, with a total of 300 parking spaces reserved for construction work zones between the two.

The MBTA says they will open as many spaces as necessary to meet demand if it increases.

The two satellite lots at Quincy Adams (635 parking spaces) and two satellite lots at Braintree (315 parking spaces) will also continue to be available.

