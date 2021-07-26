BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus driver who grabbed a woman’s lost purse is going to be commended for his good deed.

Djiby Sow, who has been with the MBTA for three years, was driving his route in Belmont when he saw a purse in the street. He stopped the bus and picked it up, planning to return it at the end of the shift, MBTA officials said.

The purse’s owner had placed it on her trunk while she packed her car and forgot about it when she drove off, but used her cell phone tracker to find it moving in a regular loop along Sow’s route. She flagged him down at a bus stop where he happily gave it back.

Sow will be receiving a commendation for the act, according to MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

“People choose to enter public service because they want to make a difference in their communities, and Djiby Sow is someone who is doing just that. I could not be prouder of Djiby and all of the dedicated MBTA employees who have demonstrated a strong commitment to public service throughout the pandemic.”

