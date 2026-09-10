MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was involved in a large crash in Medford Thursday morning, with at least six cars involved on the Fellsway.

SKY 7 was over the scene, and a pole was knocked down. A major emergency response was conducted.

Fire officials say six people in passenger vehicles were evaluated, including the bus driver. The bus driver was the only person aboard the bus at the time. Three people, including the bus driver, were taken to a hospital.

One person nearby said she saw the driver through a window, who appeared to be unconscious.

— Witness of Medford crash speaks to 7NEWS —

“I looked out and saw a bunch of crashes and saw the bus coming toward my house,” Brooke Shapiro said, who saw the crash.

Shapiro was working from home. She called 9-1-1 and found the bus driver slumped over the front seat.

“It was kinda scary because the driver wasn’t moving or anything, it was kinda scary,” Shapiro said.

Moments before, the bus, which was out of service, barrelled through the intersection of Fellsway and Salem Street. Many of those in cars stopped at a red light and had no warning they were about to be hit.

The MBTA believes the driver suffered a medical emergency.

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