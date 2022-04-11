CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuter Rail trains saw “significant delays” due to a crossing gate issue on Monday, officials said.

The inbound 3:25 p.m. Fitchburg Line train was operating 40 to 50 minutes behind schedule between West Concord and North Station due to a crossing gate issue, Commuter Rail officials said in a tweet. The 3:30 p.m. outbound train was also 40-50 minutes behind schedule between Lincoln and Wachusett due to a crossing gate issue.

“Fitchburg Line trains will experience significant delays in both directions,” the MBTA tweeted.

In January, a Haverhill Line train struck a car in Wilmington, killing the driver, when crossing gates did not come down on time. MBTA officials said the gates failed because of “human error.”

