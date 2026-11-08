HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA conducted its annual Commuter Rail Evacuation Drill in Haverhill on Sunday morning at Bradford Station.

The drill allows T workers and first responders the opportunity to train for a real-life scenario where a crowded commuter rail train needs to be evacuated during a mass casualty event.

Officials say they try to make it as realistic as possible, with smoke and fire on the train and actors suffering from various serious injuries.

The hands-on training helps first responders focus on communications skills and problem-solving in real time.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)