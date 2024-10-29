BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has revealed a new and improved Green Line train that could soon replace the current fleet.

A mockup of the MBTA’s Type 10 Green Line car, which was designed with accessibility in mind, was on display in Boston’s City Hall Plaza for the public to see.

Changes include larger visual messaging signs, making it easier to read stop announcements. The new trains will also have screens with real-time service information, including service disruptions, and low floors for easier wheelchair access.

“34 years after the Americans with Disabilities Act, I feel like it’s about time,” said Colleen Flanagan, a Green Line passenger who uses a wheelchair. “The Green Line has been historically inaccessible for people with disabilities. Seeing these wide doors on the Green Line cars that will one day have level boarding, so people in wheelchairs like myself can board like everyone else.”

The MBTA is asking riders for feedback on the new train car mockup.

“Windows are a little small, I was hoping there’d might be more larger windows,” said rider Joseph Borkowski.

“I’ve seen the train so crowded, so it doesn’t look any bigger. It actually looks like there’s less seating, so I’m a little concerned, like after a game,” said Michael Shulman, another Green Line rider.

However, commuters say more needs to be done to the MBTA system as a whole.

“A lot of the problems we have are stops that the train just keeps making. I thought that had to do with the tracks themselves, not necessarily the trains,” Shulman said. “The new trains are nice, but I don’t think they’re going to eliminate those.”

Borkowski echoed Shulman’s feelings.

“I mean honestly, I’m just looking for more reliable vehicles that have enough room for everyone on them,” he said.

The model is open to the public Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new train is expected to enter service during the winter of 2027 to 2028.

