BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA hosted a ride-a-long Monday morning to celebrate the first phase of its bus route design.

Local community leaders had the chance to test out one of the improved routes that will now run every 15 minutes from Malden Center to Airport Station.

General Manager Phillip Eng was along for the ride on Route 104, part of the “Better Bus Project”, an initiative aimed at making bus service faster, more reliable, and widespread.

“This project is about investing in our most essential residents,” Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez said. “The workers, the caregivers, the students, and the elderly.”

The MBTA said riders can expect service changes to six routes during phase one – the 86, 104, 109, 110, 116, and 117 – changes that will increase service by 60 percent.

Eng said the changes will improve the lives of residents, giving thanks to many new hires.

“Without that workforce rebuilding, we couldn’t have run more frequent bus routes,” he said. “New fleet, more buses, and more employees to be able to drive these buses. That’s why the 15 minute frequency is going to make this one where you know you can take it reliably.”

The bus redesign project is made up of five phases projected to be complete in 2029.

